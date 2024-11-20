Election Drama: Presiding Officer Replaced Amid Allegations in Jharkhand

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, accused a presiding officer of bias in favor of the ruling party candidate in Madhupur constituency voting.

The Deoghar administration refuted arrest claims, stating the officer was replaced for infringing election guidelines by staying close to the voting compartment.

As polling for 38 assembly seats continues, an investigation into the incident is underway, following the quick action on Dubey's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)