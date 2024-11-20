Left Menu

Election Drama: Presiding Officer Replaced Amid Allegations in Jharkhand

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, filed a complaint against a presiding officer for allegedly favoring the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate in Madhupur during voting. Although Dubey claimed the officer was arrested, the Deoghar administration clarified he was replaced for violating election rules. An investigation is underway.

Updated: 20-11-2024 12:56 IST
Election Drama: Presiding Officer Replaced Amid Allegations in Jharkhand
  • India

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, accused a presiding officer of bias in favor of the ruling party candidate in Madhupur constituency voting.

The Deoghar administration refuted arrest claims, stating the officer was replaced for infringing election guidelines by staying close to the voting compartment.

As polling for 38 assembly seats continues, an investigation into the incident is underway, following the quick action on Dubey's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

