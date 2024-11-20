Election Drama: Presiding Officer Replaced Amid Allegations in Jharkhand
Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, filed a complaint against a presiding officer for allegedly favoring the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate in Madhupur during voting. Although Dubey claimed the officer was arrested, the Deoghar administration clarified he was replaced for violating election rules. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, accused a presiding officer of bias in favor of the ruling party candidate in Madhupur constituency voting.
The Deoghar administration refuted arrest claims, stating the officer was replaced for infringing election guidelines by staying close to the voting compartment.
As polling for 38 assembly seats continues, an investigation into the incident is underway, following the quick action on Dubey's complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Election
- Complaint
- BJP
- Nishikant Dubey
- Madhupur
- Presiding Officer
- Polling
- Deoghar
- JMM
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand polls not to change MLAs, CM, govt but to shape future of youth, poor, check corruption: Home Minister Amit Shah in Madhupur.
Jharkhand HC directed to identify, deport infiltrators, Centre agreed, Hemant Soren govt didn't, claims Shah in Madhupur.
Infiltrators posing threat not only to tribals but also to Jharkhand's youth by snatching jobs, fuelling crime: Shah at Madhupur rally.
Rahul Gandhi makes promises, flies abroad, only BJP fulfils what it guarantees, claims Amit Shah at Madhupur rally.