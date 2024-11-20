Left Menu

Narayan Rane Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray, Predicts BJP's Victory in Maharashtra

BJP MP Narayan Rane criticized Uddhav Thackeray, predicting Shiv Sena's poor performance in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Rane left Shiv Sena due to disagreements with Uddhav, believing his sons will win assembly seats. He supports the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and downplays allegations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

BJP MP Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, BJP MP Narayan Rane has singled out Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), predicting that the party will secure no more than 10-12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Rane, who once belonged to the undivided Shiv Sena, stated he parted ways due to ideological differences with Uddhav.

Speaking to ANI, Rane credited his political stature to Balasaheb Thackeray, underscoring his dissatisfaction with Uddhav's leadership. He firmly believes in the success of the 161-member strong BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), over the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Reacting to 'cash for vote' allegations against senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde, Rane expressed disappointment, noting that these incidents should not have occurred. Confident in the political future of his sons, Rane assured their victory against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates in the constituency of Sindhudurg, following a voter turnout of 18.14% by 11 am in the state's single-phase elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

