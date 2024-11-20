Left Menu

BVA's Thakur Challenges BJP's Election Tactics Amidst Controversies

BVA chief, Hitendra Thakur questions BJP's alleged vote-buying tactics in Maharashtra polls, following accusations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde for distributing money. Amidst election controversies, separate allegations involve NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule and Congress's Nana Patole in a cryptocurrency fraud case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:11 IST
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief, Hitendra Thakur, has openly criticized the BJP, accusing them of attempting to sway the Maharashtra Assembly polls through financial incentives. He questioned the party's integrity, inquiring if distributing money would indeed result in a higher vote share, while affirming his trust in a fair electoral process.

Tensions escalated after BVA accused BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a meeting with party workers in a Nalasopara hotel, prompting a ruckus from BVA members. Thakur called out Tawde for allegedly misleading the public, claiming that Tawde had booked the hotel entirely for the meeting.

As accusations flew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations against Tawde, labeling them as a deliberate attempt to stir controversy. Meanwhile, a new scandal unfolded, involving claims that NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole were tied to a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud, purportedly funding their election campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

