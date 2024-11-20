Regional Clout Rises: Maharashtra's Electoral Shift

On Wednesday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar reiterated his prediction that national political parties would have minimal influence in Maharashtra's elections, as regional parties gain traction. Ambedkar's forecast underscores a potential shift in the state's political landscape.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections progress, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane. He described the election as a "festival of democracy," emphasizing the importance of voter participation and contrasting the governance styles of the former Maha Vikas Aghadi and the current Mahayuti. Shinde expressed confidence in the Mahayuti's potential to secure a resounding majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 32.18% by 1 PM in the single-phase assembly elections, while Jharkhand recorded a 47.93% turnout in its second phase. Notably, Gadchiroli district led with a 50.89% turnout, whereas Nanded had the lowest at 28.15%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to vote in large numbers for the ongoing elections.

