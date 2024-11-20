Left Menu

Regional Clout Rises: Maharashtra's Electoral Shift

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar predicts limited impact of national parties in Maharashtra's elections, foreseeing a surge in regional parties' strength. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizes active participation in the democratic process as voter turnout trends emerge across the state.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar reiterated his prediction that national political parties would have minimal influence in Maharashtra's elections, as regional parties gain traction. Ambedkar's forecast underscores a potential shift in the state's political landscape.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections progress, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane. He described the election as a "festival of democracy," emphasizing the importance of voter participation and contrasting the governance styles of the former Maha Vikas Aghadi and the current Mahayuti. Shinde expressed confidence in the Mahayuti's potential to secure a resounding majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 32.18% by 1 PM in the single-phase assembly elections, while Jharkhand recorded a 47.93% turnout in its second phase. Notably, Gadchiroli district led with a 50.89% turnout, whereas Nanded had the lowest at 28.15%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to vote in large numbers for the ongoing elections.

