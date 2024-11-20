Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Gulf Diplomatic Mission

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to bolster ties and attract investments, with a focus on energy and resolving Middle Eastern conflicts. The visit, Starmer's first since his election, follows strained UK-UAE relations under the previous government.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:38 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to strengthen economic ties and attract investment, primarily in the energy sector. This diplomatic mission marks his first visit to the Gulf region since taking office earlier this year.

Sources with knowledge of the plan, who spoke anonymously as the itinerary isn't officially announced, confirmed Starmer's discussions will also address regional conflicts, including those involving Gaza, Israel, and Lebanon. These meetings are part of Britain's strategy to rebuild UAE relations, strained under the previous Conservative government due to disagreements over investment policies.

The Financial Times initially reported on Starmer's plans, with additional reports indicating a potential visit to London by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Meanwhile, Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is confirmed to visit Britain in December for meetings with British royalty, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagements.

