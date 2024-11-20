Left Menu

Financial Titans Turn Out to Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Prominent figures from the finance and industry sectors in Mumbai, including Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite low turnout concerns, industry leaders like Deepak Parekh and Ajay Piramal highlighted the importance of voting, encouraging more citizens to partake in the democratic process.

In a show of civic duty and responsibility, key figures from Mumbai's financial and industrial sectors took to the polls for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The turnout included Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, indicating the significant weight these elections hold.

Shaktikanta Das praised election officials for their efficient organization, while prominent industry leaders like Deepak Parekh and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized the privilege and duty of voting. They expressed concerns about prevalent low voter turnout, despite incentives like a public holiday, urging citizens to participate in shaping their governance.

Joining these influential voices were Raymond's Gautam Singhania and HCC's Ajit Gulabchand, who, alongside others, underscored the importance of electoral participation. The event highlighted diverse opinions on government focus areas, with Swati Piramal advocating for prioritizing children, women's issues, and health in the new administration.

