Le Pen's High-Stakes Gambit: Vibrant Resistance Against Barnier's Government

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen intensified her confrontation with Prime Minister Michel Barnier's fragile coalition government, issuing a stark ultimatum over cost-of-living issues. The National Rally leader warned of undermining the government if her party's demands are not reflected in the 2025 budget.

Le Pen faces significant legal troubles, with prosecutors seeking a five-year ban from public office due to alleged EU funds embezzlement. A conviction could prevent her from challenging for the presidency in 2027, a race many speculate she could win.

Amidst a deeply divided parliament, Barnier contemplates invoking article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the budget without debate, risking a no-confidence motion from Le Pen's RN party and left-wing allies. The standoff underscores a mounting political crisis in France.

