Congress to Launch 'Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Abhiyan' Against BJP Policies

In a significant move, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav announced the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Abhiyan' next week, criticizing the ruling BJP for allegedly sidelining the rights of citizens by not conducting a caste census.

The campaign, beginning on November 26 at Delhi's Talkotra Stadium and lasting until January 26, aims to raise awareness of the need for a caste census, revealing what Yadav describes as the government's favoritism towards certain industrialists.

Key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will spearhead the initiative, underscoring the party's demand for social justice and equality, as asserted by Yadav in a recent press briefing.

