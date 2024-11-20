Political Turmoil in Karhal: Tragedy, Accusations, and the Battle for Votes

A 23-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in Karhal, with allegations emerging that she was killed for refusing to vote for the Samajwadi Party in the assembly bypoll. Her family claims she was abducted and poisoned by Prashant Yadav, assisted by Dr. Mohan Katheria, both of whom have been arrested.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with the BJP accusing the SP of fostering 'an atmosphere of terror' in its political stronghold. The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit criticized the SP through social media, with state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary slamming the party over the tragic event.

In response, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of conspiring to tarnish his party's image and questioned the police's conduct during the bypolls. Karhal assembly's bypoll has gained significant political attention as multiple candidates, including SP's Tej Pratap Singh, contest the seat left vacant by Akhilesh Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)