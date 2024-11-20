Electoral Turmoil: Voter Turnouts, Allegations, and Arrests
The article offers a comprehensive overview of significant political developments across India. Highlights include Maharashtra's and Jharkhand's voter turnouts, allegations of manipulation in UP bypolls, Bitcoin-related legal skirmishes in Maharashtra, and the India-Australia renewable energy partnership.
Maharashtra's assembly elections have seen a voter turnout of 45.53% by 3 PM, reflecting civic engagement in the 288-member state legislative vote.
Heightened tensions in Uttar Pradesh's bypolls arose as the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party exchanged allegations of manipulation and hooliganism.
In international news, India and Australia have cemented a renewable energy partnership, while ongoing legal and political disputes envelop Maharashtra amid election-linked Bitcoin allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
