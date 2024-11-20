Himachal BJP Accuses Congress of Nexus with Mafias

Himachal Pradesh BJP Media In-Charge and MLA Randhir Sharma has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Congress government, accusing it of comprehensive failures across various sectors and offering protection to criminal mafias. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Sharma highlighted recent arrests by the Enforcement Directorate in Hamirpur, suggesting these arrests unveil a connection between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the mining mafia.

"The ED's actions in the Chief Minister's constituency serve as glaring evidence that the mining mafia enjoys governmental protection. This administration is not only ineffective but seemingly operated by mafias," Sharma asserted to reporters. He further lambasted the state government for financial mismanagement, particularly regarding unpaid debts of Rs 64 crore related to Himachal Bhawan.

Sharma criticized the state government for blaming its predecessor instead of holding its legal advisors accountable for inadequate court representations. He raised alarms about the court-ordered closure of 18 loss-making hotels under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, questioning if these closures are a precursor to leasing properties to individuals close to the Chief Minister. "The public deserves transparency regarding whether closures are disguises for privatizing prime tourism assets," he demanded, stressing the necessity for the Congress government to prioritize citizen welfare over mafia interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)