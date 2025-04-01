Midnight Chase: Mining Mafia Truck Escapes Authorities
A truck linked to illegal mining activities attempted to run over authorities in Nauhjheel. Despite escaping and breaking through barricades, efforts are underway to identify those involved. The incident led to FIRs against multiple suspects, and authorities warn of strict action against illegal mining.
In a daring escape, a truck tied to the mining mafia tried to run over officials during an interception attempt in Nauhjheel, officials reported on Monday.
The runaway truck breached barricades, making its getaway towards Aligarh late Saturday night, spurring an FIR filing by the Regional Mining Inspector at Nauhjheel police station on Sunday.
A dedicated police team, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mant Abhinav J Jain, was carrying out vehicle checks as part of an anti-mining initiative. The truck drivers countered by fleeing and attempting to run over the officials, authorities said. In response, authorities vowed strict actions against those found guilty of illegal mining activities.
