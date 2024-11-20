TMC's Opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill Heats Up Political Arena

The West Bengal government, led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is gearing up to present a resolution opposing the central government's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly.

The TMC firmly denounces the bill, perceiving it as an infringement on state rights and an attempt to marginalize minority communities. A source from the assembly indicates that this resolution is a strategic move to safeguard minority interests while preserving the state's control over Waqf affairs.

This legislative battle has triggered extensive debates across political spectrums, with opposition parties and minority organizations contending that the bill centralizes control over Waqf properties, curtailing state rights and community autonomy.

