Peaceful Voting Marks Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
The last phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday, registering a voter turnout of nearly 68%. Prominent candidates include Hemant Soren and Sudesh Mahto. With 528 aspirants across 38 constituencies, major parties seek to secure power. Results will be determined on November 23.
- Country:
- India
The final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of approximately 68% across 38 constituencies. Election officials confirmed the smooth conduct, with voting stretching from 7 AM to 5 PM in most districts.
Amid the electoral race, the JMM-led INDIA alliance aims to retain power, challenged by the BJP-led NDA's efforts to make inroads. High voter turnout was noted in areas like Jamtara, reaching 76.16%, while Bokaro saw the lowest at 60.97%.
Top political figures in the fray include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP ally AJSU Party's leader Sudesh Mahto. The electorate included over 1.23 crore voters, featuring significant participation from women and third-gender individuals. Results are set to be announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Decries Temple Vandalism in Canada
Scandal in Chinese Math Competition: Teacher's Violation Uncovered
South Carolina's Political Dynamics: Mace's Ascendancy and Beyond
Legislative scheme of UP Board of Madarsa Education Act was to standardise level of education being prescribed in madrasas: SC.
It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.