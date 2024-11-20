Peaceful Voting Marks Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of approximately 68% across 38 constituencies. Election officials confirmed the smooth conduct, with voting stretching from 7 AM to 5 PM in most districts.

Amid the electoral race, the JMM-led INDIA alliance aims to retain power, challenged by the BJP-led NDA's efforts to make inroads. High voter turnout was noted in areas like Jamtara, reaching 76.16%, while Bokaro saw the lowest at 60.97%.

Top political figures in the fray include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP ally AJSU Party's leader Sudesh Mahto. The electorate included over 1.23 crore voters, featuring significant participation from women and third-gender individuals. Results are set to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)