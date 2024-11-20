Left Menu

Babulal Marandi Applauds Voter Participation in Jharkhand Elections

BJP state president Babulal Marandi thanked voters and party leaders after the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He praised the Election Commission for peaceful polls and noted the high voter turnout in several regions, highlighting efforts by key leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah in campaigning across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:03 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Assembly elections wrapped up on Wednesday, prompting BJP state president Babulal Marandi to express his gratitude towards voters for participating in the democratic process. At a post-election press conference, Marandi thanked both the electorate and party leaders for their dedication to promoting the party's vision.

He specifically acknowledged the Election Commission of India and law enforcement for ensuring a peaceful election day. Reflecting on the extensive campaigning supported by prominent leaders, Marandi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement, noting his six rallies and roadshow despite other state elections coinciding.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also played a vital role, conducting 17 rallies. Additional participation came from leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the Election Commission, Jamtara led the voter turnout with 76.16 percent, while Bokaro recorded the lowest at 60.97 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women's Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy's Impact on Jail Violence

