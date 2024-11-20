Babulal Marandi Applauds Voter Participation in Jharkhand Elections

The Jharkhand Assembly elections wrapped up on Wednesday, prompting BJP state president Babulal Marandi to express his gratitude towards voters for participating in the democratic process. At a post-election press conference, Marandi thanked both the electorate and party leaders for their dedication to promoting the party's vision.

He specifically acknowledged the Election Commission of India and law enforcement for ensuring a peaceful election day. Reflecting on the extensive campaigning supported by prominent leaders, Marandi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement, noting his six rallies and roadshow despite other state elections coinciding.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also played a vital role, conducting 17 rallies. Additional participation came from leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the Election Commission, Jamtara led the voter turnout with 76.16 percent, while Bokaro recorded the lowest at 60.97 percent.

