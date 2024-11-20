Jharkhand's Political Battle: JMM and BJP Confident as Polls Conclude

As polling wrapped up in Jharkhand, both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared confidence in securing victory.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren commended the widespread support for the JMM-led alliance, highlighting the enthusiastic involvement of diverse demographics, notably women, in the democratic exercise.

Babulal Marandi of BJP cited past successes as a basis for anticipating a win in over 51 seats. Meanwhile, the vibrant participation observed during the election is expected to impact the final outcome positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)