Jharkhand's Political Battle: JMM and BJP Confident as Polls Conclude
As polling concluded in Jharkhand, both the ruling JMM and opposition BJP expressed confidence in forming the next government. Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the alliance's popularity, while BJP's Babulal Marandi anticipated a significant win. The final phase witnessed robust participation, especially from women voters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:10 IST
As polling wrapped up in Jharkhand, both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared confidence in securing victory.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren commended the widespread support for the JMM-led alliance, highlighting the enthusiastic involvement of diverse demographics, notably women, in the democratic exercise.
Babulal Marandi of BJP cited past successes as a basis for anticipating a win in over 51 seats. Meanwhile, the vibrant participation observed during the election is expected to impact the final outcome positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
