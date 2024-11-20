Hezbollah's Role in Ceasefire Negotiations: A Pivotal Moment in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

In a televised address, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem disclosed that his group has evaluated and offered feedback on a U.S.-proposed ceasefire agreement to halt ongoing hostilities with Israel. He emphasized that the next move rests with Israel, as the ceasefire proposal awaits their response.

The news follows U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's announcement of an upcoming visit to Israel to finalize a truce after extensive talks with Lebanese officials, including influential Hezbollah ally and parliament speaker Nabih Berri. Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has communicated its feedback to the U.S. envoy, endorsing Speaker Berri's mediation role in the indirect negotiations.

Despite expressing a willingness to negotiate, Qassem rejected any Israeli aggression post-truce, insisting on Lebanon's sovereignty. He warned of retaliation on Tel Aviv if central Beirut suffers from further attacks. The prolonged conflict with Israel has ravaged Lebanon, with over 3,500 fatalities predominantly in recent months, and massive destruction in Beirut and its suburbs. In the ceasefire's aftermath, Hezbollah plans to aid in Lebanon's reconstruction, remaining a key political actor in the country's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)