Zelenskiy Seeks Hope in Talks with U.S. Envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that his recent discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg have reinvigorated the prospect of coming to a significant agreement with the United States.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of meticulously drafted details to ensure a productive outcome.

The president's remarks highlight a possible turning point in Ukraine's diplomatic relations with Washington, emphasizing a renewed hope for progress.

