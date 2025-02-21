Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Hope in Talks with U.S. Envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses optimism after discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, highlighting the potential for reaching an agreement with Washington. He emphasizes the significance of well-crafted details to ensure positive outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 04:09 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that his recent discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg have reinvigorated the prospect of coming to a significant agreement with the United States.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of meticulously drafted details to ensure a productive outcome.

The president's remarks highlight a possible turning point in Ukraine's diplomatic relations with Washington, emphasizing a renewed hope for progress.

