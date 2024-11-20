High Voter Turnout Boosts BJP's Prospects in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, on Wednesday confidently remarked that increased voter turnout tends to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fadnavis emphasized that when voting percentages rise, BJP and its Mahayuti alliance are likely the primary beneficiaries.

Congress' Gudadhe-Patil is challenging Deputy CM Fadnavis in Nagpur South-West, while predictions from exit polls suggest a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state assembly elections. Despite a formidable challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is expected to retain power.

Multiple exit polls, like Republic TV-PMARQ, Matrize, Chanakya Strategies, and Peoples Pulse, show varied outcomes, with Mahayuti's projected seats ranging from 137 to 195 and MVA's from 85 to 147. The election, notable for being the first since major political splits, saw a 58.22 percent voter turnout by 5 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)