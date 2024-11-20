Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Boosts BJP's Prospects in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, increased voter turnout is anticipated to benefit the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, as exit polls show a possible retention of power amidst a strong opposition from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The election, marked by significant political splits, predicts a close contest in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:19 IST
High Voter Turnout Boosts BJP's Prospects in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, on Wednesday confidently remarked that increased voter turnout tends to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fadnavis emphasized that when voting percentages rise, BJP and its Mahayuti alliance are likely the primary beneficiaries.

Congress' Gudadhe-Patil is challenging Deputy CM Fadnavis in Nagpur South-West, while predictions from exit polls suggest a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state assembly elections. Despite a formidable challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is expected to retain power.

Multiple exit polls, like Republic TV-PMARQ, Matrize, Chanakya Strategies, and Peoples Pulse, show varied outcomes, with Mahayuti's projected seats ranging from 137 to 195 and MVA's from 85 to 147. The election, notable for being the first since major political splits, saw a 58.22 percent voter turnout by 5 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024