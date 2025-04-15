Left Menu

Political Rift in Maharashtra: The Mahayuti Tug-of-War

NCP leader Rohini Khadse has alleged a growing rift within the Maharashtra government, involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, which might lead to the government's downfall. She highlights maneuvering of administrative duties and alleged attempts to undermine deputies' influence.

In Maharashtra, political tensions appear to be escalating within the Mahayuti government coalition, comprised of BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP. According to Rohini Khadse, a leader in the opposition party's women's wing, a significant power struggle is underway that could topple the current administration.

Khadse revealed allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's strategic moves to undercut Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's influence by reassigning approval powers to Eknath Shinde. Additionally, reports suggest Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Pawar's leadership.

The alleged discord led to high-profile speeches being canceled at a recent Chaityabhoomi event, emphasizing the brewing internal conflict. As the rivalry continues, the stability of the Mahayuti government hangs in the balance, with Khadse predicting an imminent governmental stumble.

