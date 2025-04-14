Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Denies Rift Rumors in Ruling Mahayuti

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed rumors of discord within the Mahayuti ruling alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The alliance faces internal challenges, but leaders express commitment to resolving issues through discussions amid speculation about guardian minister appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has categorically dismissed widespread speculation about a rift within the Mahayuti ruling alliance, assuring that all is well among the coalition partners.

Shinde emphasized that any issues within the alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will be resolved through discussions.

The Shiv Sena leader's remarks follow reports of tension with NCP's Ajit Pawar, amid ongoing talks about appointments for guardian ministers in key districts, which remain a contentious issue in the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

