Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Denies Rift Rumors in Ruling Mahayuti

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has categorically dismissed widespread speculation about a rift within the Mahayuti ruling alliance, assuring that all is well among the coalition partners.

Shinde emphasized that any issues within the alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will be resolved through discussions.

The Shiv Sena leader's remarks follow reports of tension with NCP's Ajit Pawar, amid ongoing talks about appointments for guardian ministers in key districts, which remain a contentious issue in the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)