Tribute to a Hero: Siachen Soldier's Sacrifice

On Monday, Chief Minister Manik Saha paid homage to Subhankar Bhowmik, an Army man from Tripura, who tragically perished in an avalanche at Siachen, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a compassionate gesture, Saha announced a Rs 4 lakh financial assistance package from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the fallen soldier's family during this difficult time.

The soldier's remains were brought back to his home in Amarpur, Gomati District, where the Chief Minister and Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu laid wreaths in his honor at Agartala airport. Speaking to media, Saha praised Bhowmik's sacrifice, noting his bravery and commitment to the nation. Bhowmick leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)