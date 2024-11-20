Left Menu

Tribute to a Hero: Siachen Soldier's Sacrifice

Chief Minister Manik Saha paid tribute to Subhankar Bhowmik, a soldier from Tripura who died in a Siachen avalanche. Saha announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for Bhowmik's family from the relief fund. The CM and Governor honored the soldier at Agartala airport as his mortal remains arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST
On Monday, Chief Minister Manik Saha paid homage to Subhankar Bhowmik, an Army man from Tripura, who tragically perished in an avalanche at Siachen, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a compassionate gesture, Saha announced a Rs 4 lakh financial assistance package from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the fallen soldier's family during this difficult time.

The soldier's remains were brought back to his home in Amarpur, Gomati District, where the Chief Minister and Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu laid wreaths in his honor at Agartala airport. Speaking to media, Saha praised Bhowmik's sacrifice, noting his bravery and commitment to the nation. Bhowmick leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

