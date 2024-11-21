Strengthening Ties: Britain and Romania Support Moldova Amid Ukraine Crisis

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain and Romania have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Moldova amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its 1,000th day. The development comes as the United Kingdom formalized a new security and defense agreement with the former Soviet state on Wednesday.

The visit by the foreign ministers of Britain and Romania follows Moldova's recent elections, which saw pro-European President Maia Sandu retain power, albeit with a narrower victory margin than anticipated. A British statement emphasized the importance of strengthening Moldova's resilience against external threats, highlighting the influx of Ukrainian refugees, including 50,000 children, since the conflict's escalation in February 2022.

Alongside security initiatives, agreements were made to enhance Moldova's cyber defense and health services, further cementing the collaborative ties between Moldova, Romania, and the UK as Moldova gears towards EU integration, driven by its revised constitutional goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)