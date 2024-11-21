Mali's Political Unrest: Prime Minister Dismissed amid Military Tensions

In a surprise announcement, Mali's junta leader Col. Assimi Goita dismissed Prime Minister Choguel Maiga and his government, escalating political tensions in the West African nation. This decision was broadcast through a presidential decree on state television, capping off days of turmoil after Maiga openly criticized the military regime.

Since a military coup in 2020, Mali has been under junta rule, with the regime reaffirming a commitment in June 2022 to transition back to civilian governance by March 2024. However, the timeline has faced repeated delays, and no definitive date for the presidential election has been set, fueling uncertainty and national unrest.

Maiga, frustrated by the regime's lack of transparency regarding election delays, warned supporters of potential 'serious challenges' and risks of regressing. His public dissent prompted a backlash from the junta, which countered by orchestrating protests against Maiga. As the political climate remains unstable, Mali waits for the appointment of a new prime minister.

