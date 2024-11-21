Senate Blocks Proposed Arms Moratorium Amid Gaza Crisis

In a decisive move on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted against several resolutions that sought to suspend certain arms sales to Israel over humanitarian issues in Gaza. The legislative push, introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders and backed by some Democrats, focused on the sale of tank and mortar rounds.

Despite the humanitarian concerns, 78 senators opposed stopping the shipment of tank rounds, and 79 voted against halting mortar rounds. Votes supporting these measures predominantly came from the Democratic caucus, while opposition spanned both parties.

The resolutions were unlikely to pass due to strong bipartisan support for Israel, but their supporters hoped to pressure the Israeli government and the Biden administration to enhance civilian protections in Gaza, where thousands have died amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)