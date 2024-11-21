Left Menu

Senate Blocks Proposed Arms Moratorium Amid Gaza Crisis

The U.S. Senate has blocked resolutions aimed at halting specific arms sales to Israel amid escalating humanitarian concerns for Palestinians in Gaza. With strong bipartisan opposition, the measures, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, were unlikely to pass but intended to prompt increased protection for civilians.

In a decisive move on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted against several resolutions that sought to suspend certain arms sales to Israel over humanitarian issues in Gaza. The legislative push, introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders and backed by some Democrats, focused on the sale of tank and mortar rounds.

Despite the humanitarian concerns, 78 senators opposed stopping the shipment of tank rounds, and 79 voted against halting mortar rounds. Votes supporting these measures predominantly came from the Democratic caucus, while opposition spanned both parties.

The resolutions were unlikely to pass due to strong bipartisan support for Israel, but their supporters hoped to pressure the Israeli government and the Biden administration to enhance civilian protections in Gaza, where thousands have died amid ongoing hostilities.

