Trump Sets Diplomatic Foundations with Key Ambassadorial Appointments

US President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his selections for pivotal diplomatic roles, naming envoys to NATO and Canada. These appointments follow prior nominations for ambassadors to Israel and the Middle East.

Acting Attorney General Matthew G Whitaker has been designated as the US Ambassador to NATO, while former Congressman Pete Hoekstra will hold the ambassadorial post in Canada. Trump praised Hoekstra's extensive legislative experience and previous diplomatic success.

Emphasizing his trade achievements, Trump highlighted the transition from NAFTA to USMCA, asserting that his diplomatic choices will bolster America's international standing and promote prosperity. Trump's picks aim to fortify alliances and uphold the country's global interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)