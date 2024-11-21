Calls Renew for Probe into Adani Group Amid U.S. Bribery Allegations

The U.S. District Court in New York has indicted Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and others on charges related to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme, prompting Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to reiterate the party's call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the alleged scams tied to Adani.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh stated that the indictment validates Congress's long-standing demand for an investigation into the 'Modani scams,' highlighting the unanswered questions raised by the party regarding the connections between India's Prime Minister and his purportedly favored businessman.

The indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, details charges against Adani and associates for conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. The charges claim defendants orchestrated bribes to secure government contracts and misled investors. The investigation was led by FBI's Corporate and International Corruption Units.

(With inputs from agencies.)