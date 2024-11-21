Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP and Samajwadi Party Trade Barbs Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

In a heated exchange of accusations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party have cast allegations of misconduct against each other during the Uttar Pradesh by-polls. SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand has accused the BJP of undermining democracy and violating Election Commission regulations.

Chand, citing visuals of voter ID checks, claimed that BJP's use of intimidation tactics like 'Lathi' and guns during the polls has raised serious questions about the electoral process. He pointed to the Election Commission's action against police personnel following SP's complaint as proof of administrative misuse by the BJP.

Simultaneously, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the suspension of the Station House Officer from the Kakrouli police station, accusing him of voter intimidation. The BJP countered by alleging fake voting activities in seats like Kundarki and wrote to the Election Commission to address the issue. Amid these allegations, the Election Commission has moved to suspend police officers for non-compliance with electoral guidelines in an effort to maintain voting integrity.

