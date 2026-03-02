Mamata Banerjee Blasts Election Commission Over Voter Deletions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of a nexus with the BJP to disenfranchise voters in favor of the saffron party. She alleges that deletions in the post-SIR rolls are aimed at skewing the electoral balance ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Banerjee expressed shock over the removal of 63.66 lakh voters, with 60.06 lakh under adjudication, calling it a significant electoral shift in the state since 2002. Despite her Bhabanipur constituency witnessing significant deletions, she remains confident of victory, stating she'll win even with one voter left.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to voter deletions as a tactic to win the polls, Banerjee announced her intention to protest against the alleged collaboration of the EC and BJP. She criticized the BJP's ongoing 'Poriborton Yatra', asserting it would be their last in Bengal.