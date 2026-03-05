Electoral Preparations Intensify as Election Commission Visits West Bengal

The Election Commission's full bench, headed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is poised to visit West Bengal on March 8, a senior election official confirmed on Thursday.

Previously slated for March 9, the delegation's arrival has been moved up to Sunday night, with plans to stay until Tuesday. During their visit, the commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the upcoming Assembly elections' preparations and engage with administrative and law-enforcement officials.

While the official poll schedule for West Bengal, along with four other states and territories, awaits a formal announcement in mid-March, the mobilization of 240 companies of central forces underscores the gravity of the forthcoming electoral exercise.