Left Menu

Electoral Preparations Intensify as Election Commission Visits West Bengal

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is set to arrive in West Bengal on March 8 to assess preparations for the Assembly elections. The visit will include a series of meetings with key officials. The poll schedule announcement is expected in the second week of March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST
Electoral Preparations Intensify as Election Commission Visits West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's full bench, headed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is poised to visit West Bengal on March 8, a senior election official confirmed on Thursday.

Previously slated for March 9, the delegation's arrival has been moved up to Sunday night, with plans to stay until Tuesday. During their visit, the commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the upcoming Assembly elections' preparations and engage with administrative and law-enforcement officials.

While the official poll schedule for West Bengal, along with four other states and territories, awaits a formal announcement in mid-March, the mobilization of 240 companies of central forces underscores the gravity of the forthcoming electoral exercise.

TRENDING

1
SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transformation

SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transfor...

 Global
2
Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Russia
3
Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

 Cuba
4
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026