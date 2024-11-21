Veteran Politician Manohar Tahsildar Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy

BJP leader Manohar Tahsildar has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. The former minister died at a private hospital, and his passing was confirmed by party sources.

Tahsildar, who represented Hangal Assembly constituency four times and served as a minister under the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, had a storied political career. He also held the position of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly during S M Krishna's tenure as Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other prominent politicians have conveyed their condolences. Tahsildar's remains will be taken to Hangal for last respects before being moved to his native village for final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)