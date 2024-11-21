Akhilesh Yadav Slams Outsourcing of Government Jobs

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of neglecting employment generation, claiming their agenda overlooks job creation. According to Yadav, the BJP's strategy to outsource government positions undermines job reservations meant for marginalized groups.

Posting on social media platform X, Yadav highlighted recruitment advertisements filling Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, and Lekhpal roles through outsourcing. He described this as a tactic to strip away job reservation rights.

Yadav criticized the BJP's 'economic conspiracy' against backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the outsourcing proposal, emphasizing the preservation of constitutional job reservation rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)