Regional Candidate Faces Attempted Murder Charges Amid Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra assembly elections have taken a dramatic turn as police register a case against a regional party candidate on charges of attempted murder. The incident emerged following an alleged assault on a businessman in Navi Mumbai, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Ankush Kadam, representing the Maharashtra Swarajya Party, and 35 of his supporters were implicated in the attack. The group allegedly assaulted the businessman and another individual in the Koparkhairne area on election day.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, but authorities have charged Kadam under multiple sections, including the attempt to murder and unlawful assembly, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)