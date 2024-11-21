Left Menu

BJP's Mahayuti Eyes Clear Majority in Maharashtra Polls

BJP candidate Ram Kadam confidently predicts the BJP-led Mahayuti's clear majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, dismissing any close competition with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Exit polls suggest a favorable outcome for Mahayuti, with projected wins significantly surpassing the necessary majority mark of 145 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:08 IST
BJP's Mahayuti Eyes Clear Majority in Maharashtra Polls
BJP candidate Ram Kadam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Ram Kadam expressed strong confidence on Thursday, asserting that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will secure a majority in Maharashtra's assembly polls. He dismissed the opposition Maha Vikash Aghadi's efforts as misleading, labeling them "Maha Vasooli Aghadi," and highlighted Mahayuti's clarity on their Chief Ministerial candidate.

According to exit poll data, BJP Mahila Morcha's National Vice President Medha Kulkarni praised the alliance's prospects, attributing support from initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Exit polls, including Republic TV-PMARQ, predict Mahayuti could win between 137-195 seats, clearly signaling a potential majority over the MVA.

Exit polls conducted post Wednesday's voting across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, project a dominant position for Mahayuti, with contrasting targets for opposition. Historical context reflects BJP's past electoral strength, capturing significant numbers in 2019 and 2014, reinforcing current optimistic sentiments within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024