BJP's Mahayuti Eyes Clear Majority in Maharashtra Polls

BJP candidate Ram Kadam expressed strong confidence on Thursday, asserting that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will secure a majority in Maharashtra's assembly polls. He dismissed the opposition Maha Vikash Aghadi's efforts as misleading, labeling them "Maha Vasooli Aghadi," and highlighted Mahayuti's clarity on their Chief Ministerial candidate.

According to exit poll data, BJP Mahila Morcha's National Vice President Medha Kulkarni praised the alliance's prospects, attributing support from initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Exit polls, including Republic TV-PMARQ, predict Mahayuti could win between 137-195 seats, clearly signaling a potential majority over the MVA.

Exit polls conducted post Wednesday's voting across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, project a dominant position for Mahayuti, with contrasting targets for opposition. Historical context reflects BJP's past electoral strength, capturing significant numbers in 2019 and 2014, reinforcing current optimistic sentiments within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)