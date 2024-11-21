Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Set to Retain Power Amidst Development Focused Campaigns

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expresses confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in Maharashtra elections, highlighting a development-driven agenda. Amidst a voter turnout of 62.05%, exit polls favor the ruling coalition, while Maha Vikas Aghadi remains a formidable contender. Election results are awaited on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:49 IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, on Thursday expressed optimism regarding the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shinde attributed the anticipated success to a development-oriented agenda, which he believes resonated with the voters, leading to an increased voter turnout.

He emphasized that the election campaign revolved around welfare schemes, countering opposition attempts to instill fear among Muslim and Buddhist communities. "People voted solely on the development agenda," Shinde asserted, reflecting confidence in the Mahayuti's continued governance.

Wednesday's polling reported a 62.05% turnout. The electoral battle primarily pits the BJP-led Mahayuti, including the Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Exit polls predict a Mahayuti victory, though MVA remains a strong competitor. Results will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

