Old Video Misused in Delhi Assembly Polls: Fact-Check

A misleading video suggesting recent violence against Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi is circulating online as the election approaches. The video shows an altercation at an AAP office, which some claim stems from frustrations over Muslim appeasement.

Upon investigation, PTI Fact Check found that the video is actually from November 2022. It features MLA Gulab Singh Yadav attacked by his party workers over allegations of selling tickets. Contrary to claims, this incident is being misrepresented as current.

The rehashed video circulated widely on social media, with users making unfounded claims. Efforts to misinform were challenged by PTI Fact Check to set the record straight on this misleading use of old footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)