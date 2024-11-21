Left Menu

Old Video Misused in Delhi Assembly Polls: Fact-Check

A video falsely claimed to show recent violence against Aam Aadmi Party leaders due to alleged Muslim appeasement is circulating online. PTI Fact Check reveals it is a misleading claim; the video actually dates back to November 2022, involving AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav attacked by his workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A misleading video suggesting recent violence against Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi is circulating online as the election approaches. The video shows an altercation at an AAP office, which some claim stems from frustrations over Muslim appeasement.

Upon investigation, PTI Fact Check found that the video is actually from November 2022. It features MLA Gulab Singh Yadav attacked by his party workers over allegations of selling tickets. Contrary to claims, this incident is being misrepresented as current.

The rehashed video circulated widely on social media, with users making unfounded claims. Efforts to misinform were challenged by PTI Fact Check to set the record straight on this misleading use of old footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

