Navjot Singh Sidhu's Political Comeback Contemplation and Personal Triumph

Amidst speculation of a political return, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remains coy, stating that any decision lies with the party high command. Sidhu, who has been away from political campaigns, underscores his independence in personal ventures.

Sidhu celebrated a personal triumph, announcing his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu's recovery from cancer. He credited her recovery to dietary changes and treatment at government hospitals, and highlighted the family's strong support throughout her battle against the disease.

The former minister also critiques a character crisis in politics, emphasizing the importance of trust and integrity, while maintaining his loyalty to his party's decisions. Sidhu avoided further political discourse during a press event at his Amritsar residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)