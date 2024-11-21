Left Menu

Maharashtra Voting Surge: Record Turnout in Assembly Polls

The Maharashtra assembly polls saw a 66% turnout, up from 61.1% in 2019, primarily due to electronic voting machine votes. Efforts to engage voters led to increased participation, with additional registrations from younger demographics and initiatives to make voting accessible for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recent Maharashtra assembly elections experienced a significant increase in voter turnout, reaching 66% according to the Election Commission. This surge was attributed mainly to votes cast on electronic voting machines, marking a rise from the 61.1% seen in 2019.

Efforts by the Election Commission to broaden voter engagement paid off, as demonstrated by the 76.63% turnout in Kolhapur and notable participation in regions like Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, urban areas such as Mumbai island city reported lower participation rates.

Importantly, measures were taken to facilitate participation from senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and essential service workers through home and postal voting options. Additionally, initiatives to rationalize polling stations improved the voting experience, contributing to the overall success of the polls.

