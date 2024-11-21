Maharashtra Voting Surge: Record Turnout in Assembly Polls

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections experienced a significant increase in voter turnout, reaching 66% according to the Election Commission. This surge was attributed mainly to votes cast on electronic voting machines, marking a rise from the 61.1% seen in 2019.

Efforts by the Election Commission to broaden voter engagement paid off, as demonstrated by the 76.63% turnout in Kolhapur and notable participation in regions like Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, urban areas such as Mumbai island city reported lower participation rates.

Importantly, measures were taken to facilitate participation from senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and essential service workers through home and postal voting options. Additionally, initiatives to rationalize polling stations improved the voting experience, contributing to the overall success of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)