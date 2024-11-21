EU Prepares for Trade Talks with Trump Administration

The European Union plans to constructively engage with the incoming Trump administration regarding trade, while preparing a coordinated response if threatened with new tariffs. EU ministers reached a consensus on this strategy during a meeting on Thursday, aiming to maintain positive trade relations.

Donald Trump's previous administration imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium, which the Biden administration later suspended. EU Trade Chief Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the importance of avoiding older trade disputes and fostering a cooperative environment unless new measures harm European interests.

Dombrovskis highlighted the need for precise and proportionate reactions to any adverse U.S. measures. The EU remains ready to retaliate while pursuing a positive trade agenda, aiming to continue the truce on tariffs linked to the long-standing aircraft subsidies conflict until 2026.

