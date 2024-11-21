Brazil's Legal Storm: Bolsonaro at the Center of Coup Conspiracy Allegations

Brazil's Federal Police are set to formally accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of involvement in an alleged coup conspiracy following his 2022 election defeat, according to police sources. The culmination of nearly two years of speculation, the final police report suggests Bolsonaro's awareness of significant unrest aimed at destabilizing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Some conspirators allegedly planned to assassinate Lula before his inauguration, with evidence indicating Bolsonaro's knowledge of the scheme, a police source revealed. Bolsonaro, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, describes the investigation as politically motivated. His lawyer intends to review the report before making further comments.

The formal accusations could impact Bolsonaro's political future, particularly his 2026 presidential ambitions. A recent legal battle saw Bolsonaro allies attempting unsuccessfully to overturn a court ruling preventing him from holding public office. As police prepare to submit their findings to Brazil's Supreme Court, the prosecutor general's office will decide on potential charges against Bolsonaro and his former government members, including senior colleagues and military officers.

