Bolsonaro's Legal Turmoil: Coup Charges and Beyond

Brazil's federal police have officially named former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others in an indictment over alleged coup attempts following his electoral loss in 2022. These findings await review by Brazil's Supreme Court, which will forward them to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet for further action.

Bolsonaro, who led a right-wing government, denies any attempt to retain his position after losing to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Despite these denials, Bolsonaro continues to face a string of legal challenges.

In addition to the coup charges, investigations are probing his potential involvement in smuggling undeclared diamond jewelry and falsifying COVID-19 vaccination records. Recently, authorities arrested military and police officials suspected of plotting to overthrow the government and targeting President Lula and top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)