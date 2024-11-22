Mexico's Judicial Elections in Limbo: A Delayed Democracy?
Mexico's first judicial elections by popular vote may be postponed by three months as the National Electoral Institute seeks more funding. The new system, created through a controversial reform, faces legal challenges and concerns from international investors. The Senate is evaluating the potential delay.
Mexico's first judicial elections, set to occur by popular vote following a contentious constitutional overhaul, may be delayed by three months if the Senate agrees to the electoral authority's request. The elections, initially scheduled for June 1, require additional funds to proceed as planned.
The National Electoral Institute (INE), led by Guadalupe Taddei, has asked for a 90-day postponement due to legal appeals that have consumed critical time. This judicial reform, driven by the ruling Morena party, is causing apprehension among international investors and bordering nations like the U.S. and Canada, though the government believes it will curb judicial corruption.
If the Senate denies the INE's postponement plea, the electoral body will be forced to expedite the process. The Senate will review the request, but if non-compliance becomes a reality, another constitutional amendment might be necessary. The government anticipates approximately 5,400 candidates for nearly 900 available judicial positions, with 3,145 applications submitted so far.
