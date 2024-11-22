Left Menu

Republicans Rally Around Controversial Pentagon Nominee Amid Scandal

President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon position faced scrutiny due to past allegations of sexual assault. With Republican senators expressing limited public criticism, the focus remains on securing confirmations for Trump's Cabinet. Meanwhile, Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for attorney general amid similar allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:09 IST
Republicans Rally Around Controversial Pentagon Nominee Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump's allies on Capitol Hill have thrown their support behind Pete Hegseth, his nominee for the Pentagon, even as fresh allegations of sexual assault emerged. Despite the controversy surrounding him, Republicans are eager to proceed with his confirmation.

In a contrasting development, Matt Gaetz has rescinded his candidacy for attorney general. Gaetz, also embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, stated he had become a distraction, withdrawing to prevent further complications during Trump's chaotic Cabinet appointment process.

Republican senators, while publicly reserved, acknowledged private concerns about these nominees. Their careful remarks highlight the balancing act between respecting Trump's decisions and ensuring proper vetting. With the Cabinet confirmations looming, the GOP is cautiously backing Trump's picks, hoping to avoid backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024