Republicans Rally Around Controversial Pentagon Nominee Amid Scandal

President-elect Donald Trump's allies on Capitol Hill have thrown their support behind Pete Hegseth, his nominee for the Pentagon, even as fresh allegations of sexual assault emerged. Despite the controversy surrounding him, Republicans are eager to proceed with his confirmation.

In a contrasting development, Matt Gaetz has rescinded his candidacy for attorney general. Gaetz, also embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, stated he had become a distraction, withdrawing to prevent further complications during Trump's chaotic Cabinet appointment process.

Republican senators, while publicly reserved, acknowledged private concerns about these nominees. Their careful remarks highlight the balancing act between respecting Trump's decisions and ensuring proper vetting. With the Cabinet confirmations looming, the GOP is cautiously backing Trump's picks, hoping to avoid backlash.

