Left Menu

Uruguay's Decisive Election: A Battle for Every Vote

Uruguay's presidential run-off election on November 24th will see voters choose between centrist candidates Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado. With polls showing a tight race, votes from supporters of eliminated candidates, including an anti-vax radical, could be pivotal in deciding the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:32 IST
Uruguay's Decisive Election: A Battle for Every Vote
Syrian elections Image Credit:

As Uruguay prepares for a pivotal presidential run-off on November 24th, the nation's centrist voters will decide between center-left Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado. Recent polls indicate a razor-thin margin dividing the two contenders.

The election's outcome could hinge on those who previously supported fringe candidates, such as anti-vaccine advocate Gustavo Salle. Despite his unexpected 3% vote share in the first round, Salle has chosen not to endorse either finalist.

As Uruguay bucks the global trend of sharp political divides, the nation faces challenges including high living costs and inequality. With significant economic consensus, neither candidate has unveiled new policies to capture the undecided electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024