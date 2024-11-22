Uruguay's Decisive Election: A Battle for Every Vote

As Uruguay prepares for a pivotal presidential run-off on November 24th, the nation's centrist voters will decide between center-left Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado. Recent polls indicate a razor-thin margin dividing the two contenders.

The election's outcome could hinge on those who previously supported fringe candidates, such as anti-vaccine advocate Gustavo Salle. Despite his unexpected 3% vote share in the first round, Salle has chosen not to endorse either finalist.

As Uruguay bucks the global trend of sharp political divides, the nation faces challenges including high living costs and inequality. With significant economic consensus, neither candidate has unveiled new policies to capture the undecided electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)