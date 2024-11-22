Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP's 'Revdi' Politics: The Battle for Welfare Schemes in Delhi

The BJP criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's approach to welfare schemes in Delhi, accusing him of treating them as personal charity. With upcoming assembly elections, the BJP aims to implement Central government initiatives in Delhi, challenging AAP's provision of free services and highlighting alleged governance failures.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing what it calls 'Revdi' politics. In a recent campaign, BJP accused Kejriwal of portraying welfare schemes as personal charity, stirring controversy in the pre-election climate.

Kejriwal countered by highlighting six key 'Revdis' his party offers in Delhi, including free electricity and healthcare. However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claims that the BJP, should it come to power, intends to expand Central welfare initiatives to benefit more citizens, especially targeting the middle class.

The political tussle intensifies as BJP's Sachdeva points out AAP's failures in implementing Central schemes and inadequate public services. The backdrop for this escalating debate is the upcoming February assembly elections, where both parties are vying for influence and power over Delhi's governance.

