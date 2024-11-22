Political Storm in Telangana: KTR Challenges Congress Over Adani Ties
Amid bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for not severing business links with Adani Group. Despite calls from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the state has not taken action, raising questions about investment ethics.
In the wake of bribery allegations leveled by US prosecutors against Gautam Adani, KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, criticized the Congress-led Telangana government. He questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration for maintaining business dealings with the Adani Group despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to sever such ties.
KT Rama Rao further questioned, "If a small nation like Kenya can cut off its business relations with Adani, why can't the Telangana government, under Congress control, do the same? Is Adani's investment favorable only through political borders?" His statement pointed out the inconsistencies in the political approach towards Adani's investments.
Meanwhile, the opposition called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the involvement of a key player in the scandal, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Adani Group denied the allegations, while the BJP maintained that the law would prevail, criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
