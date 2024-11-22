Priyanka Gandhi Set to Create Waves with Wayanad Win
Priyanka Gandhi's anticipated victory in the Wayanad bypoll is expected to strengthen Congress's influence in Parliament, joining forces with Rahul Gandhi. The election, with results due on November 23, arose after Rahul vacated the seat. Congress leaders see her as a powerful advocate, worrying the BJP.
Predicting a significant victory for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot highlighted her potential impact alongside Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, suggesting that it will cause concern for the BJP and the NDA.
Speaking with PTI ahead of the poll results, Pilot expressed confidence in an impressive win for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad. He emphasized her longstanding connections within the party and her history of supporting key leaders, making her a well-recognized figure among party workers nationwide.
As a Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi has shown the ability to energize party cadres and is seen as a strong representative not only for Kerala but also as a voice for women and the youth in Parliament. Her anticipated win is expected to strengthen the opposition's challenge to the government.
