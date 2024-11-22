Political Showdown in Madhya Pradesh: By-Election Vote Counting Day

The much-anticipated vote counting for the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh is on the horizon, set for Saturday. This electoral face-off prominently features India's ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as it reaches its denouement.

Officials have affirmed that all necessary arrangements are prepared, with the counting slated to commence at 8 am across both constituencies. Vijaypur's votes will be scrutinized at the Government Polytechnic College in Sheopur, while Budhni's counting will occur at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Sehore.

Robust three-layer security measures surround the venues to ensure transparency and fairness in the tallying process. The developments follow significant voter turnout levels in the polls held on November 13, signaling heightened public engagement in these pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)