Oli's Diplomatic Gambit: Nepal Aims for a 'Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali'

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is set to visit China, marking his first official visit to a neighboring country in his term. He aims to boost productivity and strengthen ties without seeking loans, amidst challenges and coalition support from Nepali Congress and CPN-UML.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is poised for a significant official visit to China on December 2. This trip marks his inaugural diplomatic move to neighboring nations since his ascent to power.

Oli emphasized his commitment to national interest during the visit, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative while refraining from seeking Chinese loans. His focus remains on enhancing productivity and fostering regional collaboration.

Addressing a rally organized by the ruling CPN-UML, Oli highlighted governmental strides in good governance despite challenges. He underscored the coalition with Nepali Congress as pivotal to Nepal's resurgence, dismissed opposition rumors, and reaffirmed his dedication to a full five-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

