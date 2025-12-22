Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Japan's LDP Official Visits Taiwan

Diplomatic tensions between China and Japan have escalated following a visit to Taiwan by a senior official from Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday, the visit has prompted a formal complaint from Beijing, underscoring deteriorating ties between the East Asian neighbors.

China 'is firmly opposed and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side,' stated Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry. In Taipei, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te hosted the LDP's executive acting secretary general Koichi Hagiuda, emphasizing the need for closer cooperation in maintaining regional stability and promoting a 'free and open Indo-Pacific.'

The diplomatic visit occurs amidst fraught relations between Tokyo and Beijing, which have been worsened by recent comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Last month, Takaichi suggested that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a military response, inciting a strong reaction from China, which demands a retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)