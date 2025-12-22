Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Japan's LDP Official Visits Taiwan

China lodged a diplomatic complaint with Japan over a visit by LDP official Koichi Hagiuda to Taiwan, highlighting strains between the countries. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te received Hagiuda to promote cooperation amid regional tensions, as Japan's recent remarks on Taiwan-aimed military responses angered Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:19 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Japan's LDP Official Visits Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Japan have escalated following a visit to Taiwan by a senior official from Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday, the visit has prompted a formal complaint from Beijing, underscoring deteriorating ties between the East Asian neighbors.

China 'is firmly opposed and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side,' stated Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry. In Taipei, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te hosted the LDP's executive acting secretary general Koichi Hagiuda, emphasizing the need for closer cooperation in maintaining regional stability and promoting a 'free and open Indo-Pacific.'

The diplomatic visit occurs amidst fraught relations between Tokyo and Beijing, which have been worsened by recent comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Last month, Takaichi suggested that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a military response, inciting a strong reaction from China, which demands a retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025